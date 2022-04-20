Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q2 guidance at $0.76-0.92 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXS opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

