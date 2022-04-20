Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
