PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.
PNM opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
