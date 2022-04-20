PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

