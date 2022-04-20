POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

POSCO has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PKX opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. POSCO has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in POSCO by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

