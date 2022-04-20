PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,060. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

