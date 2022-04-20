PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $448,300.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRAA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 332,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,007. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

