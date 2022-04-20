PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $448,300.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PRAA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 332,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,007. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
