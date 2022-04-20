Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $13,224.96 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) Director Steve Bartkowski acquired 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $13,224.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Bartkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 17th, Steve Bartkowski purchased 674 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $9,260.76.

On Friday, April 15th, Steve Bartkowski acquired 1,847 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

