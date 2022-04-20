Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $13,483.10 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) Director Steve Bartkowski bought 1,847 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,883. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Bartkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 17th, Steve Bartkowski purchased 674 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,260.76.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 2,027,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

