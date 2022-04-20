Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

PFBC stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

