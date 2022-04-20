Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.
NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.
PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
