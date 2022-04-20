Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

