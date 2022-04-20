Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.89.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$107.00 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.41 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

