Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

PHP opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.