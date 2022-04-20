Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

