Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.