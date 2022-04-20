Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

