PROG (PRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.250-$3.700 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PRG opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73.
Several brokerages have commented on PRG. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
