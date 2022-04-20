Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

PLD traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $169.56. 3,830,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,312. Prologis has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

