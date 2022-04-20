Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $170.66.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

