Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $170.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.