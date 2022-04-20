ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

