ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €13.60 at Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 12,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

