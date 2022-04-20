Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PB stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

