Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €76.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($147.31) to €128.00 ($137.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($124.62) to €76.00 ($81.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($50.54) to €45.40 ($48.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Prosus has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

