Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
