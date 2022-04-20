Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

