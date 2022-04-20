Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Proximus stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

BGAOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.43) to €20.50 ($22.04) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

