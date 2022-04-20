PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.44) on Tuesday. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £608.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.55.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

