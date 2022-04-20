PRS REIT’s (PRSR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Tuesday. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.55. The firm has a market cap of £603.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

