Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,475 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.69) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.18) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.47) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.66) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.74) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($22.06).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.37.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.66), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,672.31). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,722.46).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

