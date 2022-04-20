Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,475 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 34,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.