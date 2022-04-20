Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,475 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.
Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 34,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
