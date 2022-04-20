Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.17.

PUK stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

