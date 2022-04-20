Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Lowered to €32.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($38.92) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prysmian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Prysmian stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

