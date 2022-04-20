PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in PTC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

