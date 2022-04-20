PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. PTC has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PTC by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

