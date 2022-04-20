Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $73.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

