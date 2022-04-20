Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,114. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

