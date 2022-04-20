Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Cut to €67.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 97,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.