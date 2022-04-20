Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

PUM stock opened at €75.44 ($81.12) on Wednesday. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

