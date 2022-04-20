Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PZN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $570.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.16. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

