Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6,669.29.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

