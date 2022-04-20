Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GNK stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

