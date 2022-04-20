Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $910.50.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

