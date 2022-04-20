Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn $5.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,054 shares of company stock worth $32,154,504. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

