Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$186.13 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.07. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.70.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

