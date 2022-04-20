Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Issued By Raymond James

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$120.81 million and a PE ratio of -16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

