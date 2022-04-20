Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.