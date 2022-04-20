Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the last quarter.
In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.