Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.91.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.37 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.95%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.