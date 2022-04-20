Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for RPC, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of RES opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.80 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

