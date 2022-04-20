Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.17. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

