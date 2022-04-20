Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

GOLD opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 492,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $4,463,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.